I need to step up my game - Man vows after going through his girlfriend’s phone and seeing how men were salivating on her (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, May 04, 2026 - A man has amused netizens after sharing a screenshot of his chat with another man who was salivating on his girlfriend.

In the screenshot, the man’s girlfriend had told the guy who slid into her DM that she is in a relationship.

To which he replied: “Damn I understand, I hope he knows what he has.”

When asked, “And what is that?” the admirer doubles down, praising her as “a certified black queen, beautiful intelligent and motivated.

Adding: “If he doesn’t know I know and I’m waiting.”

That is when he revealed it was the boyfriend chatting and hilariously vowed to step up his game.





The Kenyan DAILY POST