LADY exposes a deadbeat baby daddy who lied to her that he is a KDF officer using fake PHOTOs, only to find out he is a security guard - Claims he has multiple baby mamas (PHOTOs)

Monday, May 4, 2026 -
A lady has taken to a newly-formed Facebook group where disgruntled women
expose their deadbeat baby daddies, calling out her baby daddy for absconding
parental duties.
She revealed that they met in a matatu, where he lied to her
that he was a KDF officer, even using fake photos to support his claims.
Convinced that she had found a man in the disciplined
forces, she got pregnant.
However, she later discovered that he was actually a
security guard at a hotel.
According to her, the man dumped her and left her to raise
their child single-handedly.
She went on to share his photos, claiming that he uses the
same lie to lure women.
She further alleged that he has four baby mamas and
currently works as a tuk-tuk driver.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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