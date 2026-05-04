LADY exposes a deadbeat baby daddy who lied to her that he is a KDF officer using fake PHOTOs, only to find out he is a security guard - Claims he has multiple baby mamas (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - A lady has taken to a newly-formed Facebook group where disgruntled women expose their deadbeat baby daddies, calling out her baby daddy for absconding parental duties.

She revealed that they met in a matatu, where he lied to her that he was a KDF officer, even using fake photos to support his claims.

Convinced that she had found a man in the disciplined forces, she got pregnant.

However, she later discovered that he was actually a security guard at a hotel.

According to her, the man dumped her and left her to raise their child single-handedly.

She went on to share his photos, claiming that he uses the same lie to lure women.

She further alleged that he has four baby mamas and currently works as a tuk-tuk driver.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST