“I have zero cash and depressed” - Man cries out after being conned following delivery of onions worth Ksh 115,000 (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A young man identified as Patrick Gachie has taken to social media to cry for help after being conned following the delivery of onions worth Ksh 115,000 to a suspected fraudster who later disappeared.

According to Patrick, the incident happened on Friday, May 15th, 2026, after he delivered the consignment of onions to a man identified as Kennedy Meme.

Patrick claimed he was paid using a stolen cheque and only realised he had been conned after the suspect vanished.

The delivery reportedly took place at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) storage facility in Industrial Area, where Patrick said he even took photos.

In an emotional post shared online, Patrick revealed that he is a full-time student and depended on the onion business as his only source of income.

He lamented that he is now unable to pay his suppliers and the driver involved in the delivery.

“I’m now unwell, depressed and defeated. As a full-time student, onions were my only source of income,” he wrote.

Patrick further disclosed that he has WhatsApp conversations and several phone numbers linked to the suspect, including Airtel and Safaricom lines.

He appealed to anyone who could connect him to officials at NCPB or police officers in Westlands to assist him in tracing the suspect.

“I need someone who can help me track the numbers and get his details through Safaricom,” he posted.

The victim said the incident had left him financially drained and emotionally devastated.

“That guy has left me with zero cash and unwell. I’m not okay,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST