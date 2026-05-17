An AK-47 rifle recovered as police engage 3 robbers in a gun-fight during a foiled robbery (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - In a well-coordinated operation, police officers based at Lolgorian Police Station recovered an AK-47 rifle after foiling a robbery linked to a criminal syndicate suspected of involvement in a series of murders, violent robberies, and burglaries.

Acting on intelligence reports, the officers trailed the suspects to Olakira area, where they caught the gang red-handed breaking into a local pub and packing assorted alcoholic drinks.

However, upon noticing the police officers, the three suspects abandoned the stolen goods, jumped onto a standby getaway motorcycle, and sped off into the darkness.

Determined to arrest the criminals, the officers launched a pursuit and eventually cornered them in the Olkilorit area.

Police said the suspects defied orders to surrender and instead opened fire on the officers, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The officers responded, fatally injuring two of the suspects during the shootout.

One suspect, however, managed to escape despite sustaining gunshot wounds.

At the scene, officers recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition, two Maasai swords, a claw hammer, a red Boxer motorcycle, assorted alcoholic beverages, and other items believed to have been used in the robbery.

The bodies of the two slain suspects were moved to the Transmara West Sub-County Hospital Level 4 Mortuary for preservation and postmortem examinations.

Police have since secured the recovered items as exhibits while detectives pursue leads to track down the injured suspect who escaped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST