“Hostile to RUTO, silent on UHURU!” - Speaker MOSES WETANG’ULA blasts Catholic Church over double standards







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, has accused the Catholic Church of being hostile to President William Ruto while remaining silent during the tenure of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 26th, Wetang’ula defended the right of religious institutions to criticize Government but cautioned against crossing into partisan politics.

“Nobody will gag the church from being critical, but you must be fair.”

“You can comment as much on social issues as you like, but when you start behaving like an alternative political force, you lose the moral high ground as an impartial commentator, advisor and counselor,” he said.

The Speaker urged religious leaders to continue addressing issues of justice, peace and accountability, but also to reflect on their own institutions when offering criticism.

“The church needs to speak on social issues, peace, justice, and accountability.”

“I tell my Bishops that you can speak on transparency and responsibility; however, even as you criticize others, look within yourself,” he added.

Wetang’ula further claimed that the Catholic Church had largely avoided criticizing the previous administration but had adopted a more confrontational stance towards Ruto’s Government.

“The Catholic Church was completely silent on Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“President William Ruto is literally breaking his back, moving all over the country to move it forward, but the church doesn’t see anything good in him.”

“In fact, it has exhibited open hostility. It is not right for the Bishop to be openly known to have a position,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST