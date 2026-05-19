These Slay Queens were spotted recording a dance challenge in the middle of Thika Superhighway during the fuel hike protests (VIDEO)



Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - These Slay Queens turned the fuel hike protests, which left sections of Thika Superhighway deserted, into an unexpected dance stage.

While some protesters engaged police in running battles, the ladies took advantage of the unusually clear road to film a dance challenge.

In the viral video, the duo are seen confidently pulling off impressive dance routines in the middle of the highway as protesters and onlookers watched in amusement from the sidelines.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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