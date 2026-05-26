Husband of the KIKUYU gospel singer doused with petrol for tattooing RUTO’s name denied chance to bury her after Ksh 1.6 million donation from the President - “You haven’t paid dowry”







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A dispute has emerged between the family of the late Kikuyu gospel singer, Rachel Muthoni Wandeto, and her husband over who should bury her.

The husband reportedly wants to be allowed to bury the singer, with whom he lived and raised children.

However, Wandeto’s family has opposed the move, insisting that they are the ones entitled to conduct the burial rites.

According to reports, the family argues that the man had not formally completed the traditional Kikuyu marriage process, including payment of bride price, commonly referred to as “ruracio.”

Under Kikuyu customs, failure to pay dowry may deny a man the cultural right to bury a woman considered his wife.

The disagreement comes days after President William Ruto donated Ksh 1.6 million towards the singer’s funeral after she was attacked and doused with petrol over a tattoo bearing the President’s name.

Sources familiar with the matter say the husband may still be allowed to participate in the burial arrangements if he reaches an understanding with the family through traditional negotiations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST