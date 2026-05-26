Beautiful LADY sparks buzz after revealing why she’s still single - “Every Time a Man Approaches Me…” (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A lady has sparked lively debate on social media after revealing the amusing reason she believes she is still single.

Taking to X, the lady jokingly claimed that her height could be the reason she has not found a partner yet.

“Maybe the reason I’m still single is my height 😭😂 Anytime a man approaches me, I end up looking at the top of his head lol,” she posted.

Her post triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens admitting that certain men may feel intimidated by very tall women, especially since many people still prefer relationships where the man is taller than the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST