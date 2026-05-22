OSCAR SUDI’s daughter, who graduated from Nottingham Trent University in the UK, is dating a struggling Gengetone rapper from Eastlands (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi’s daughter, Chelsea Sudi, has been linked to a romantic affair with Gengetone rapper, YBW Smith.

Chelsea was captured on camera getting cosy with the rapper while holding a bouquet of flowers, sparking dating rumours online.

She was also pictured on vacation with the rapper, further fuelling speculation about their alleged relationship.

Chelsea graduated from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom in 2024.





Her alleged affair with the Eastlands-based rapper has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning how the rapper managed to win the heart of Sudi’s daughter, considering his current financial status and influence.

Watch the video>>> below

YBW smith apotted with Sudi’s daughter as love rumors heat up. pic.twitter.com/EHMx1vQF5J — Boniface (@kilundeezy) May 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST