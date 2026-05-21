How a Gen Z man tricked police officers and gained access to Kitale Police Station where he stole a rifle (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A 22-year-old man identified as Brian Kibet was arrested after tricking officers at Kitale Police Station and stealing a Steyr rifle loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition.

According to reports, Kibet arrived at the station dressed in a police raincoat and introduced himself to gate guards as a newly posted officer from Eldoret.

His appearance and confidence convinced the officers, allowing him access to the station without raising suspicion.

He went on to trick an officer into handing over the rifle under the pretext that he wanted to find a place to eat before officially reporting on duty.

After receiving the weapon, Kibet escaped on a waiting motorcycle, prompting an immediate security operation.

An intelligence-led manhunt was launched, and officers later tracked him to the Sibanga area, where he was arrested and the stolen rifle recovered.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident, including how the suspect managed to bypass security checks at the station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST