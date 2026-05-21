FUNIKA MIGUU… Nairobi County Senatorial aspirant JEPCHIRCHIR criticized over her outfit after appearing at a social event (PHOTO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Engineer Jepchirchir, a young aspiring politician who has declared interest in the Nairobi County Senatorial seat, has sparked reactions online after appearing at a social event wearing a dress with a long slit that exposed part of her thighs.

A photo from the event was widely shared across social media platforms, attracting mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Some critics accused her of dressing inappropriately for a public figure seeking political office, while others defended her, arguing that personal fashion choices should not be used to judge leadership ability.

See the photo and comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST