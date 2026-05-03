“Hii Pilau Yenu Haina Nyama?” - JKUAT comrade crashes random ruracio in Juja and complains about the food they served in hilarious VIDEO (WATCH)







Sunday, May 03, 2026 - A student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has sparked laughter on social media after sharing a video of himself crashing a random ruracio in Juja.

The comrade spotted the event from his second-floor apartment and couldn’t resist the chance to score a free meal.

“Yaani kuna sherehe hapa, na mimi ni comrade naishi second floor na nyanya moja ni 20 bob… give me one minute,” he says before dashing downstairs to the venue, where he heads straight to serve himself food.

As if gate-crashing wasn’t bold enough, he is later heard audaciously critiquing some of the dishes, complaining about the lack of enough meat while cheekily remarking, “Hamkuambiwa tuko wengi.”

When he gets to the vegetables section, he hilariously declines, joking that they might give him a stomach upset.

By the end of it all, his plate is loaded with rice, beef, chapatti and he even grabs a soda to wash it down.

The video has since sparked hilarious reactions online, with netizens praising his confidence and sheer audacity.

Watch the video>>> below

I should start using my free will vizuri😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aZiRRcoAya — The Only Joe (@MjengoKE) May 2, 2026