Ulikosa Kijana Mmoja MKIKUYU - Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU blasts UHURU, accuses him of funding SIFUNA’s Linda Mwananchi Movement (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has launched a scathing attack against former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of funding Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement.

According to Nyamu, Uhuru is the force behind Sifuna’s political activities, and she questioned why the former President would back Sifuna instead of supporting a young Kikuyu leader from the Central region.

Speaking during an event, Nyamu said:

“Na mimi nataka kuuliza Uhuru Kenyatta, ulikosa kijana Mkikuyu kutoka Central umpatia hiyo pesa unapea Sifuna?”

“Hata kama hutaki kupatia sisi, si ungepea hata Senator Methu?”

“Unataka kumaliza uongozi kwetu kabisa, hiyo hatutakubali.”

She added: “Na hakuna hiyo group inaitwa Linda Mwananchi, hiyo ni Linda Uhuru Kenyatta, yeye ndio anatoa pesa wazunguke nchi.”

Meanwhile, Sifuna has on several occasions denied being funded by Uhuru, even as the movement, also featuring Babu Owino, continues to gain traction.

Uhuru Kenyatta has yet to respond to the allegations.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST