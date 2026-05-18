Heartbroken LADY rants after her UK-based boyfriend who promised to marry her failed to show up for their traditional wedding ceremony - “Karma Will Locate You” (PHOTO)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - A heartbroken lady has called out a man who allegedly failed to show up for their planned traditional wedding after convincing her to leave her partner and commit to him.

Taking to X, she claimed the man, who had been living in the UK, returned to the country about four months ago and later approached her family with intentions of marriage.

According to her, he even requested that preparations for a traditional ceremony be made and collected the bride price list.

However, she says the man did not appear on the scheduled wedding day and has since blocked her on all platforms, avoiding any contact.

In a strongly worded post, she demanded answers and warned of consequences if he continues to evade her family.

Part of her message read: “The ceremony was on Monday and you never showed up… I’m giving you until Friday next week to come and explain to my family.”

She further accused him of persuading her to end a serious relationship, making promises to her father, and then disappearing, leaving her embarrassed and hurt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST