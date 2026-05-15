Heartbreaking video of Dr. JOHN OBWAKA’s wife wailing as his remains are ferried home - The mzee died while having MECHI with his KIKUYU side chick







Friday, May 15, 2026 - The late Dr. John Obwaka’s wife, Everose Chemtai, was overwhelmed by grief as his body was transported home in a hearse after the requiem mass.

Chemtai was captured on camera wailing as the convoy, led by the hearse, made its way into their homestead.

It was an emotional moment as tears flowed freely among family members and mourners, who struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Obwaka collapsed and died while visiting a 45-year-old Kikuyu woman in Kitengela, believed to be his side chick.

Before his death, he had shared a meal with the woman before the two retired to the bedroom, where he later collapsed.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST