Soft life! CALVINCE OKOTH alias GAUCHO shares a video eating life with a big spoon in Mombasa during Mama Lucy Hospital board members’ induction (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Late Raila Odinga die-hard supporter, Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has continued to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle after landing a Government appointment, despite ongoing criticism over his academic credentials.

Gaucho is currently in Mombasa attending an induction session alongside other board members of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

He shared a video of himself relaxing at a luxurious hotel while enjoying the cool ocean breeze, sparking mixed reactions among his followers on social media.

While some congratulated him for his newfound fortunes, others criticized him, claiming that he was squandering taxpayers’ money.

Gaucho’s appointment to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board sparked public debate, with critics questioning whether he was qualified for the position based on his academic background.

Watch the video>>> below

Doktari Calvince Gaucho okoth eating with big spoon in Mombasa during the Mama Lucy Hospital Board Members induction as the degree holders keeps salivating. pic.twitter.com/KxD8MnnQO7 — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST