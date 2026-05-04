Ongeza Chakula, Mazishi Si Yako - VIDEO of a mourner overeating at a funeral ceremony sparks an online buzz (WATCH)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Netizens have reacted hilariously to a video of an elderly man demanding to be served more food during a burial ceremony.

In the video, mourners are seen lining up as they are served generous portions of food at the funeral.

The menu included beef, chicken and traditional vegetables, with attendees enjoying the sumptuous meal.

Despite already having a plate filled to the brim, the elderly man is heard insisting that he be given more food, as those around him watch and react with amusement.

At one point, his plate appears so full that the food is almost spilling over.

Watch the video>>> below

Ongezaaa buana, matanga sio yako!🤣🤣😂😂 why do these people hesitate to take your instructions as of they event was theirs. pic.twitter.com/f9Hu1AB1qw — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST