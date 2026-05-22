PHOTOs of JOAN MWANIKI, the beautiful KIKUYU single mother Dr. OFWENEKE was dating and promised marriage, only for her to see his wedding PHOTOs on social media - Fear men







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Joan Mwaniki is trending online after accusing renowned comedian Sandy Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, of playing with her emotions and manipulating her weeks after his traditional wedding.

Joan revealed that she was in what she believed was a serious relationship with Ofweneke and expected it to eventually lead to marriage.

According to her, by the time Ofweneke got married a few weeks ago, she still believed they were in a committed relationship.

She further claimed that the comedian had introduced her to his children and some of his close family members, making her believe their relationship was genuine and headed towards a long-term commitment.

Unbeknownst to her, Ofweneke was planning a wedding with another woman.

Joan, who is a single mother of one, has since taken to social media to express her disappointment and heartbreak over the matter.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST