He slept next to her body after killing her - SHERLYNE MAGUTA’s murder shocks colleagues as police hunt for her killer boyfriend! He broke all her limbs







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Friends and family members are seeking justice for a young lady identified as Sherlyne Maguta, who is believed to have been brutally murdered by her boyfriend.

Reports indicate that on the fateful day Sherlyne was killed, she had gone for a night out with her boyfriend.

The suspect killed her after they left the club.

A postmortem report revealed that Sherlyne died a painful death after suffering multiple injuries, including broken limbs and severe facial injuries.

Her boyfriend, who is the main suspect in the murder, is said to have dragged her body from the house and slept next to it before fleeing the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations into the shocking incident continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST