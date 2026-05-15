“He loved women but let’s mourn in peace” - Aspiring Woman Rep tells critics after her police baby daddy, GEORGE MAKORI, was exposed for having over 30 baby mamas after his sudden demise







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative aspirant, Juliet Osundwa, has responded to online critics following the death of Lodwar-based police officer, George Makori, who has since been widely discussed on social media over his multiple relationships and baby mamas.

Juliet, who is among Makori’s baby mamas, has now taken to Facebook to defend him and call for respect in death.

In an emotional post, Juliet said she is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“Today, my heart is heavy in a way words can’t quite capture. I am navigating a loss that is as complex as it is painful,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that the deceased had flaws and lived a controversial life, but insisted that he was still a father and part of her personal journey.

“To the world, he was many things… a man with flaws, a man who loved women and perhaps didn’t always make the ‘right’ choices. But to me, he was my baby daddy. He was a piece of my journey,” she added.

Juliet further condemned what she termed as “clout chasing” and online ridicule, urging Kenyans to show respect to the bereaved family and consider the impact on the child involved.

“It is easy to judge a book by its tattered cover when you weren’t the one reading the pages,” she said.

She added that despite his shortcomings, she chooses to remember him as the father of her child and part of her family’s foundation.

Juliet concluded by saying she is focusing on peace for herself and her child while ignoring negative online commentary.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST