How did deceased cop, GEORGE MAKORI, who has over 30 baby mamas manage to convince aspiring Woman Rep JULIET OSUNDWA and impregnate her? She is beautiful and educated (More PHOTOs)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative aspirant, Juliet Osundwa, is among the multiple baby mamas mourning the sudden demise of George Makori, a police officer currently trending after it emerged that he had over 30 baby mamas.

Juliet Osundwa has since taken to Facebook with an emotional post, asking Kenyans on social media to allow the family of the late Makori to mourn in peace.

In her message, she acknowledged that the deceased was a “ladies’ man,” but maintained that he remains the father of her child despite his flaws.

She also urged critics to stop turning the tragedy into online entertainment, insisting that a child is involved and deserves respect.





See more of her photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST