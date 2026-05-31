Why RUTO’s son, GEORGE RUTO, was forced to hide his Arsenal jersey while watching the Champions League final against PSG in Budapest (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, was among thousands of football fans who attended the UEFA Champions League final between French giants, PSG, and English side, Arsenal, at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

In a video shared online, George was spotted watching the match from a section occupied by PSG supporters despite being a known Arsenal fan.

It is believed that he may have been unable to secure a ticket in the Arsenal section.

To avoid drawing attention, George cleverly concealed his Arsenal jersey beneath a jacket.

At one point in the video, he playfully revealed a glimpse of the jersey and cautioned the person recording him not to expose his allegiance to the rival supporters around him.

The thrilling encounter saw Arsenal take an early lead through Kai Havertz before PSG leveled from the penalty spot in the second half.

The match proceeded to extra time and was eventually decided by a penalty shootout, with PSG emerging victorious and denying Arsenal their long-awaited first UEFA Champions League title.

Watch the video>>> below

Why RUTO’s son, GEORGE RUTO, was forced to hide his Arsenal jersey while watching the Champions League final against PSG in Budapest pic.twitter.com/WCrAOTOkNZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026