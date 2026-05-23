Avoid married women! New video captures MILLY’s mpango wa kando being beaten like a burukenge after being caught by her husband in their matrimonial home

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A longer clip has emerged showing how a young man was beaten like a burukenge after he was found having “fun” with a married woman in her matrimonial home.
The man reportedly returned home unannounced and caught his
wife’s mpango wa kando inside the house, leading to a violent
altercation.
In the 4-minute clip shared online, the furious husband is
seen giving the man a dog’s beating as he begs for mercy.
The victim sustained visible injuries as a result of the
beating, and despite pleading for mercy, the assault continued.
The cheating woman has since been identified as Milly,
married to a Kalenjin man.
Watch the clip>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments