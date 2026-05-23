Avoid married women! New video captures MILLY’s mpango wa kando being beaten like a burukenge after being caught by her husband in their matrimonial home







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A longer clip has emerged showing how a young man was beaten like a burukenge after he was found having “fun” with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

The man reportedly returned home unannounced and caught his wife’s mpango wa kando inside the house, leading to a violent altercation.

In the 4-minute clip shared online, the furious husband is seen giving the man a dog’s beating as he begs for mercy.

The victim sustained visible injuries as a result of the beating, and despite pleading for mercy, the assault continued.

The cheating woman has since been identified as Milly, married to a Kalenjin man.

Watch the clip>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST