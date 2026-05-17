Gospel singer, RACHEL WANDETO, who tattooed RUTO’s face on her chest fighting for her life at KNH after brutal attack (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Gospel singer, Rachel Wandeto, is fighting for her life in hospital following a brutal attack in Nairobi’s Mwiki area.

According to police reports, Wandeto was ambushed shortly after midnight on Obama Road, 11th Street, by three masked men.

Witnesses say the attackers doused her with a flammable substance, believed to be petrol, before setting her ablaze and fleeing.

She sustained severe burns covering nearly 70 percent of her body, including her face, arms, legs, and torso.

Initially rushed to Uzima Uhai Hospital, Wandeto was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized care.

Her condition remains critical, and her family has appealed for urgent blood donations to support her recovery.

Relatives allege the assailants confronted Wandeto about supposed financial rewards linked to her public support for President William Ruto.

Wandeto went viral online recently after tattooing Ruto’s face and the phrase “Tutam” (Two Terms) on her body, sparking heated debate across social media and even tension within her family.

When she reportedly denied receiving any benefits, the confrontation escalated into violence.

Nairobi Police Commander, Issa Mohamud, confirmed that detectives are pursuing leads, though no arrests have yet been made.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST