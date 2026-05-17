JIMI WANJIGI in trouble as his baby mama sues him, demands inheritance for their son - The boy is a carbon copy of the billionaire businessman and politician (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Lucy M. Jeffrey, a Kenyan-Canadian businesswoman, has announced plans to sue the estate of wealthy businessman and politician, Jimi Wanjigi, over the inheritance rights of her 25-year-old son.

Jeffrey claimed that her son has already authorised legal action and is prepared to travel from Canada to Nairobi to pursue DNA testing if necessary.

According to her, she intends to fight for her son to be recognised and included among Wanjigi’s beneficiaries.

She further accused the prominent politician of supporting his other children while abandoning her son despite what she described as an obvious resemblance between the two.

Jeffrey also revealed that she will seek reimbursement for 50 percent of the costs she incurred while raising the young man in Canada over the years.

The outspoken businesswoman urged Gen Zs and single mothers to support her legal battle, insisting she is ready for a public court fight and is not worried about any damage to her reputation.

Jeffrey added that she plans to hire multiple lawyers to pursue the matter aggressively once the case is officially filed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST