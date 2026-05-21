Gospel singer KAMBUA opens up on her painful seven year struggle to have kids in emotional testimony to encourage families still struggling (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Celebrated gospel singer and media personality, Kambua, has opened on her painful seven‑year fertility journey.
In a heartfelt testimony, the mother of three reflected on
the years of waiting, prayers and heartbreak that preceded the birth of her
first child.
Kambua revealed that the road to motherhood was marked by
countless negative pregnancy tests, invasive medical procedures, hormonal
treatments and repeated waves of disappointment.
Together with her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu, she endured
seven years of childlessness before finally welcoming their first child on
August 10th, 2019.
Today, she celebrates life as a proud mother of three.
“Seven years ago, we shared our joy with the world. After
SEVEN LONG YEARS of waiting,” she wrote.
“I’m resharing this for anyone feeling stuck in the wait.”
“The endless pregnancy tests that keep turning up negative. The painful
injections and intrusive tests.”
“The hormonal medication that wrecks havoc in your body.”
“The “false” hope that comes and is quickly dashed by ANOTHER period.”
“Beloved, it’s a season. It will pass. May your home be
filled with the laughter of children?”
“Whichever way God chooses to bring them. May He bring joy
and peace to your heart,” she added.
Kenyan gospel artist Kambua shares her raw 7-year struggle with childlessness. Despite medical reports saying she'd never conceive naturally and offering to let her husband walk away, she is now a mother of three. pic.twitter.com/PViu4NIACH— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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