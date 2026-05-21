Gospel singer KAMBUA opens up on her painful seven year struggle to have kids in emotional testimony to encourage families still struggling (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Celebrated gospel singer and media personality, Kambua, has opened on her painful seven‑year fertility journey.

In a heartfelt testimony, the mother of three reflected on the years of waiting, prayers and heartbreak that preceded the birth of her first child.

Kambua revealed that the road to motherhood was marked by countless negative pregnancy tests, invasive medical procedures, hormonal treatments and repeated waves of disappointment.

Together with her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu, she endured seven years of childlessness before finally welcoming their first child on August 10th, 2019.

Today, she celebrates life as a proud mother of three.

“Seven years ago, we shared our joy with the world. After SEVEN LONG YEARS of waiting,” she wrote.

“I’m resharing this for anyone feeling stuck in the wait.”

“The endless pregnancy tests that keep turning up negative. The painful injections and intrusive tests.”

“The hormonal medication that wrecks havoc in your body.”

“The “false” hope that comes and is quickly dashed by ANOTHER period.”

“Beloved, it’s a season. It will pass. May your home be filled with the laughter of children?”

“Whichever way God chooses to bring them. May He bring joy and peace to your heart,” she added.

Kenyan gospel artist Kambua shares her raw 7-year struggle with childlessness. Despite medical reports saying she'd never conceive naturally and offering to let her husband walk away, she is now a mother of three. pic.twitter.com/PViu4NIACH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST