GETRUDE MUTHONI (Sonnie) is among victims of Utumishi Girls fire tragedy - She was full of life and a devoted Christian (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A church in Naivasha is mourning the sudden demise of Gertrude Muthoni, also known as Sonnie, one of the victims of the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls High School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which claimed the lives of 16 students.

Gertrude, a Form 4 student and an active youth member at All Saints ACK Church in Naivasha, is remembered as a jovial, vibrant and cheerful young girl who was deeply involved in church activities and youth fellowship.

According to members of the youth department, Sonnie was a committed and enthusiastic participant in church service, with many describing her as a young soul full of promise.

Her sudden passing has left family, friends, classmates and the wider church community in deep shock and grief as they come to terms with the devastating loss.





The Kenyan DAILY POST