A single father accuses his Gen-Z ex-wife of abandoning their kid and turning into a LESBIAN - Parades her photos! Shame on you SHANTEL







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to air his frustrations after being abandoned by his wife, who he claims left their child behind and moved on to pursue relationships with other women.

The heartbroken single father said people often focus on women being abandoned with children, yet some men also go through the same struggles after their partners walk away from family responsibilities.

The man claimed that his Gen-Z wife left him and their child, forcing him to take up the role of a single father on his own.

He further alleged that she later developed an interest in women.

Despite the separation, the man emotionally pleaded with his estranged wife, identified as Shantel, to return home, saying he still loves her and is willing to accept her even if she continues dating women.

“Shantel penye uko bado nakupenda sana, rudi tuishi hata kama utaendelea kupenda wanawake nitakuelewa,” part of his post read.

He went ahead and paraded her photos on social media.

Check out the full post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST