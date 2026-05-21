Germany Embassy announces job opportunities in Europe for Kenyans with over Ksh 350,000 monthly salary

Thursday, May 21,
2026 - The German Embassy in Kenya has unveiled a new teaching placement
opportunity under the PAD Professional Development Programme 2027, targeting
Kenyan teachers of the German language.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, May 20th, the Embassy
confirmed that successful applicants will spend 11.5 months teaching at schools
in Germany as part of a professional development and cultural exchange
initiative.
According to programme details, selected participants will
either receive a monthly stipend of more than €1,500 or be offered an
employment contract worth approximately €2,500 per month during their stay.
Applicants must meet key requirements, including C1 level
proficiency in German and a minimum of three years’ teaching experience.
The initiative is coordinated under PAD/KMK and supported by
the German Federal Foreign Office.
The deadline for applications has been set for July 22nd,
2026.
Interested candidates have been advised to submit their
applications online through the official portal at forms.kmk-pad.org/wbp/start
The programme is expected to strengthen professional skills
while fostering cultural ties between Kenya and Germany, offering teachers a
unique chance to gain international experience.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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