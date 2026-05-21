Germany Embassy announces job opportunities in Europe for Kenyans with over Ksh 350,000 monthly salary







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - The German Embassy in Kenya has unveiled a new teaching placement opportunity under the PAD Professional Development Programme 2027, targeting Kenyan teachers of the German language.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, May 20th, the Embassy confirmed that successful applicants will spend 11.5 months teaching at schools in Germany as part of a professional development and cultural exchange initiative.

According to programme details, selected participants will either receive a monthly stipend of more than €1,500 or be offered an employment contract worth approximately €2,500 per month during their stay.

Applicants must meet key requirements, including C1 level proficiency in German and a minimum of three years’ teaching experience.

The initiative is coordinated under PAD/KMK and supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The deadline for applications has been set for July 22nd, 2026.

Interested candidates have been advised to submit their applications online through the official portal at forms.kmk-pad.org/wbp/start

The programme is expected to strengthen professional skills while fostering cultural ties between Kenya and Germany, offering teachers a unique chance to gain international experience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST