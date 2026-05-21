22 girls rescued in Mombasa as key suspect behind child trafficking ring is arrested (PHOTO)









Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A 27-year-old suspect linked to a child trafficking ring has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation by detectives in Mombasa County.

The suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office (RCIO) in Mombasa after weeks of investigations into disturbing reports involving vulnerable young girls.

Detectives tracked the suspect to his hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate within the Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where he was reportedly found in the company of three female juveniles.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect operated so-called “rescue centres” across Mombasa and Kilifi Counties under the guise of mentoring and supporting young girls.

Authorities believe the facilities were being used to facilitate the abuse and trafficking of minors.

The suspect later led officers to another facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued 19 more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued girls to 22.

Appearing before the Shanzu Law Courts, the suspect faced multiple charges, including child trafficking, promotion of child trafficking, and child abuse, among other offences.

He pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.

The case will be mentioned on June 8th, 2026.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterated its commitment to protecting children from abuse, exploitation and trafficking, warning that those involved in such crimes will face the full force of the law.





The Kenyan DAILY POST