GAUCHO vomits on hungry Kenyans after landing a Government job - Flaunts shopping worth Ksh 47,000 in a supermarket (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Controversial political mobilizer, Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has continued to flaunt his lavish lifestyle after landing a Government appointment.

In one of the latest videos shared on his TikTok account, Gaucho is seen shopping at a supermarket where he bought household items worth Ksh 47,000.

He openly displayed the shopping bill, sparking mixed reactions among social media users.

Many accused him of showing off at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet amid the high cost of living.

Others questioned the timing of the video, saying it appeared insensitive considering the economic hardships facing many households across the country.

Gaucho was recently appointed as a board member at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, a move that sparked widespread debate online, with some Kenyans questioning his academic qualifications and suitability for the position.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST