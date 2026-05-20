GAUCHO vomits on hungry Kenyans after landing a Government job - Flaunts shopping worth Ksh 47,000 in a supermarket (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Controversial political
mobilizer, Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, has continued to flaunt
his lavish lifestyle after landing a Government appointment.
In one of the latest videos shared on his TikTok account,
Gaucho is seen shopping at a supermarket where he bought household items worth
Ksh 47,000.
He openly displayed the shopping bill, sparking mixed
reactions among social media users.
Many accused him of showing off at a time when millions of
Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet amid the high cost of living.
Others questioned the timing of the video, saying it
appeared insensitive considering the economic hardships facing many households
across the country.
Gaucho was recently appointed as a board member at Mama Lucy
Kibaki Hospital by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, a move that sparked
widespread debate online, with some Kenyans questioning his academic
qualifications and suitability for the position.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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