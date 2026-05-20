MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO wows netizens with her cheeky dance moves - This woman is a vibe! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A video of outspoken Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo Mabona, showing off her cheeky dance moves during the recent Ramogi event has left netizens talking.

Millie, who unapologetically refers to herself as “Bad Girl Millie,” confidently took to the dance floor, proving that despite her tough and no-nonsense image in Parliament, she also knows how to let loose and have fun.

The 59-year-old legislator busted out several dance moves that are popular among Gen Zs, drawing loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

The viral clip has sparked reactions online, with many netizens praising her carefree attitude and down-to-earth personality.

Watch the video>>> below

MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO wows Kenyans with her cheeky dance moves pic.twitter.com/J9RLlZJtyz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST