MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO wows netizens with her cheeky dance moves - This woman is a vibe! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A video of outspoken Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo Mabona, showing off her cheeky dance moves during the recent Ramogi event has left netizens talking.
Millie, who unapologetically refers to herself as “Bad Girl
Millie,” confidently took to the dance floor, proving that despite her tough
and no-nonsense image in Parliament, she also knows how to let loose and have
fun.
The 59-year-old legislator busted out several dance moves that
are popular among Gen Zs, drawing loud applause and cheers from the crowd.
The viral clip has sparked reactions online, with many
netizens praising her carefree attitude and down-to-earth personality.
Watch the video>>> below
MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO wows Kenyans with her cheeky dance moves pic.twitter.com/J9RLlZJtyz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments