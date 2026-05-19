GACHAGUA claims RUTO is spending Ksh 5 million per hour on a Luxury Private Jet and being massaged by beautiful LADIES from Seychelles during overseas trip (VIDEO)









Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Former Deputy President and DCP party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has criticized President William Ruto over his overseas travel, accusing him of using an extremely expensive Private Jet at a time when Kenyans are struggling with rising fuel prices and harsh economic conditions.

Speaking from the United Kingdom, Gachagua questioned the President’s decision to leave the country despite reports that authorities had warned of growing public anger and possible unrest linked to the cost of living.

“When the country is burning, despite having been properly briefed that there is a problem and Kenya will come to a standstill, he left on an overseas trip in a private jet,” Gachagua said.

According to Gachagua, the President is spending about Ksh 5 million per hour on the luxury aircraft, which he described as the epitome of extravagance.

He further claimed that the jet is fitted with high-end luxury amenities, including a bedroom, spa and jacuzzi, and alleged that there are four ladies from Seychelles on board tasked with providing massage services during the flight.

Watch the video>>> below

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua: When the country is burning, despite having been properly briefed that there is a problem and Kenya will come to a standstill, he (Ruto) left on an overseas trip in a private jet. I am told the most luxurious in the world, where you are paying… pic.twitter.com/8W46NpOey8 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) May 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST