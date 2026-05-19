Man complains that a KISII LADY she picked from a club had refused to leave his house only for the LADY to see the post while still at his house (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - What started as a random club hookup has quickly turned into social media drama after a Nairobi man complained that a lady he picked from a club had overstayed at his place.

Taking to X, the frustrated man claimed that the lady had become too comfortable in his house.

“M@laya niliokota Saturday pale Habanos ameanza kukaa comfortable kwangu,” he wrote.

He further alleged that she was even wearing his expensive jersey while she was in the kitchen making breakfast.

Desperate to have her leave, he pleaded for help locating a boda boda rider, saying, “Nalipa 2k unifikishie hii gaidi Rongai.”

However, things took a dramatic twist after the lady stumbled upon the tweet while still at his house.

Furious, she fired back, accusing the man of lying.

“Men are so funny. This guy tulipana na yeye club and he hitted me first,” she responded, adding that transport disruptions caused by the strike were the reason she had not left earlier.

She went on to accuse the guy of locking himself in the bedroom after confronting him about his tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST