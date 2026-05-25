Furious UHURU KENYATTA blasts RUTO’s administration for dragging his name into ongoing fuel crisis - “It Is Your Turn to Deal with the Issue”







Monday, May 25, 2026 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has lashed out at Ruto’s administration for linking him to the ongoing fuel crisis, insisting that the current administration must take responsibility.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Monday, May 25th, Uhuru urged leaders to stop blaming the past regime and instead focus on resolving challenges facing Kenyans.

He dismissed claims that similar shortages existed during his tenure but his Government had worked to stabilize the sector.

“Everything has its time. We left, and you’re in charge now. We tried and did what we could to our level best; it is your turn to deal with the issue,” he said.

The retired President warned that Kenyans were frustrated because life had become unbearable.

He offered to provide counsel if invited but condemned divisive rhetoric.

“The issues affecting Kenyans have no tribe, race, or religion; they affect all of us. Address them, don’t start speaking about tribes,” he added.

Uhuru also questioned why President William Ruto allowed UDA Secretary General, Omar Hassan, to make remarks perceived as targeting one community.

He accused leaders of tolerating divisive ethnic politics, saying such rhetoric undermines national unity.

He urged Kiambu residents to critically examine their choices in upcoming polls, warning against populist slogans.

“What did the hustler versus dynasty politics bring you? Now they want to bring in tribal politics.”

“What else will it cause apart from problems?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST