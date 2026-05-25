DIG LAGAT appoints new Presidential Escort Unit Commander after RUTO security breach in Kilifi!







Monday, May 25, 2026 - The National Police Service has announced immediate changes to President William Ruto’s security detail following a breach during a public event in Ganze, Kilifi County.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Lagat has redeployed Noah Kirwa Maiyo, the long-serving Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), to Vigilance House in Nairobi.

Maiyo’s role was taken over by William Sawe, who previously commanded the elite Recce sub-unit.

“The Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service has made the following changes in the Kenya Police Service,” read part of the official communication.

Sawe will now be responsible for strengthening protocols and ensuring the President’s safety.

The reshuffle also saw Juda Matthews Gwiyo, Deputy Commandant of PEU, directed to proceed on leave ahead of retirement.

George Kirera, formerly staffing officer at PEU, was promoted to Deputy Commanding Officer of Ruto’s security team.

Meanwhile, Josephat Sirma was appointed Commanding Officer of the Recce sub-unit, replacing Sawe.

The incident has reignited concerns over repeated lapses in Ruto’s security.

On February 12th, another breach occurred when a young man accessed the podium during a presidential address, forcing officers to intervene swiftly.

The recurring incidents have raised questions about the efficiency and swiftness of the President’s protection unit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST