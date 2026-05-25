DIG LAGAT appoints new Presidential Escort Unit Commander after RUTO security breach in Kilifi!

Monday, May 25, 2026
- The National Police Service has announced immediate changes to President
William Ruto’s security detail following a breach during a public event in
Ganze, Kilifi County.
Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Lagat
has redeployed Noah Kirwa Maiyo, the long-serving Commandant of the
Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), to Vigilance House in Nairobi.
Maiyo’s role was taken over by William Sawe, who previously
commanded the elite Recce sub-unit.
“The Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service has made
the following changes in the Kenya Police Service,” read part of the official
communication.
Sawe will now be responsible for strengthening protocols and
ensuring the President’s safety.
The reshuffle also saw Juda Matthews Gwiyo, Deputy
Commandant of PEU, directed to proceed on leave ahead of retirement.
George Kirera, formerly staffing officer at PEU, was
promoted to Deputy Commanding Officer of Ruto’s security team.
Meanwhile, Josephat Sirma was appointed Commanding Officer
of the Recce sub-unit, replacing Sawe.
The incident has reignited concerns over repeated lapses in
Ruto’s security.
On February 12th, another breach occurred when a
young man accessed the podium during a presidential address, forcing officers
to intervene swiftly.
The recurring incidents have raised questions about the
efficiency and swiftness of the President’s protection unit.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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