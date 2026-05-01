KAMBA man makes SHOCKING CONFESSION about having ‘MECHI’ with his cousin secretly and hints at marrying her - See her PHOTO!







Friday, May 01, 2026 - A Kenyan man has shocked netizens after openly confessing that he is in a romantic relationship with his cousin.

Taking to X, he shared her photo and revealed that they have been close since childhood, insisting that family members never suspected their secret bond.

In his post, he wrote:

“This is Mwikali, my cousin from my mum’s side.”

“Ever since we were young I have been chewing her secretly.”

“Family members have never suspected anything”

“Years ago we decided to grow up and move on with our life separately which took six months successfully, no call no texts.”

“Today marks the end after she visited me in town and I might as well marry her.”

While marriage between cousins is legally permitted in Kenya, culturally it remains frowned upon and widely considered taboo.

His bold confession has sparked shockwaves online, with netizens expressing disbelief and heated reactions over the revelation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST