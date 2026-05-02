Fresh details emerge on CONNIE GITHINJI’s final moments before fatal fall at Kileleshwa Airbnb







Saturday, May 2, 2026 - New information has surfaced shedding light on the final hours of Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, and her interaction with Tonny Odhiambo prior to her death at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.

Tonny and Connie first met in 2023 at Greatwall Gardens in Athi River during her school holiday.

Despite her return to school, the two remained in contact through social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok.

They planned to meet again last week on Saturday afternnon.

However, Connie delayed, informing Tonny she was still at a salon and only became available later in the evening.

The two eventually met in Hurlingham at around 10pm and spent several hours at an Ethiopian restaurant before leaving at approximately 3am.

Tonny claims that on their way to Kaisa Gardens, Connie began behaving in a strange manner and mentioned that a doctor had told her she would die soon.

Upon arrival, security officers reportedly assisted them due to her uncooperative state.

Inside the apartment, there was no electricity.

Tonny says he went to rest in the bedroom, leaving Connie in the sitting room, before hearing her repeatedly say, “Lawal bye.”

He claims he found her sitting on a window ledge with one leg outside and managed to pull her back inside.

A struggle ensued as he tried to remove her from the house.

He contacted the Airbnb host, who alerted security guards.

During this time, Connie is said to have expressed distress, claiming her family hated her and that she wanted to end her life.

Security officers reportedly secured the window and briefly left to top up electricity tokens.

Moments later, Tonny says Connie walked towards the bedroom.

He again heard her voice and rushed in, allegedly finding her seated on the bedroom window in a similar position.

He claims that before he could reach her, she leaned outward and fell.

Tonny and security guards are said to have rushed downstairs immediately, with a video capturing the chaotic moments after the fall.

He reportedly called for police and remained at the scene for over 40 minutes awaiting investigators.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, with earlier reports indicating that a postmortem revealed signs of physical assault, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST