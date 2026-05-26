Former Merishaw School Principal, DAVID KARIUKI, arrested over KCSE exam malpractice - He allegedly projected KCSE answers on a big screen to students







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Former Merishaw School principal, David Kariuki, has been arrested in Embu County over alleged involvement in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination malpractice.

Detectives confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, May 26th, noting that Kariuki will be arraigned alongside a staff member linked to the institution.

The two are under investigation for activities believed to have compromised the integrity of last year’s national examinations.

Investigators allege that Kariuki projected exam answers onto a large television screen for students ahead of the November 2025 papers.

Detectives raided the school after receiving reports of malpractice, but Kariuki initially fled the scene, evading arrest.

He was later dismissed by the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) as investigations continued.

The scandal has shocked many, especially given Merishaw School’s meteoric rise in 2024 when it outperformed academic giants such as Alliance High, Kenya High and Starehe Boys.

The institution posted an impressive mean grade of A‑ (10.5686), emerging as the top‑performing school nationwide.

Kariuki had resigned from Alliance School to lead Merishaw just a year earlier.

His arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on fake certification and exam fraud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST