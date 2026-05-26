Boda Boda rider shot seven times during fuel protests in Ruiru demands justice - “Three bullets are still lodged in my body”







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - The harrowing story of boda boda operator Daniel Gichimu has become a symbol of the chaos that engulfed Ruiru during the May 18th fuel protests.

Gichimu, who was shot seven times by individuals believed to be police officers, is now demanding justice as he battles excruciating pain.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 25th, the rider revealed that doctors at Kiambu Level V Hospital managed to remove four bullets from his body, but three remain lodged inside.

“I am persevering because I am in a lot of pain because three bullets are still lodged in my body,” he said.

Gichimu explained that he was not part of the demonstrations but was caught in the line of fire when protesters fleeing police ran towards the boda boda stage.

“I was at the boda boda stage when a crowd which was running away from the police ran towards my direction.”

“I was shot by officers who sped off in a vehicle,” he narrated.

Fellow riders rushed him to a hospital in Ruiru, but he was later referred to Kiambu Level V Hospital for specialized treatment.

His lawyer, Patrick Kung’u, condemned the incident as reckless police brutality.

“We thank God that they were rubber bullets, but that is not to say it is excusable because my client was not a threat to the safety of anyone.”

“There was no justification to shoot him at close range,” he stated.

Gichimu is among 30 people injured during the protests, which also claimed four lives and saw hundreds arrested.





The Kenyan DAILY POST