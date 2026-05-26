Boda Boda rider shot seven times during fuel protests in Ruiru demands justice - “Three bullets are still lodged in my body”

Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- The harrowing story of boda boda operator Daniel Gichimu has become a
symbol of the chaos that engulfed Ruiru during the May 18th fuel
protests.
Gichimu, who was shot seven times by individuals believed to
be police officers, is now demanding justice as he battles excruciating pain.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 25th, the
rider revealed that doctors at Kiambu Level V Hospital managed to remove four
bullets from his body, but three remain lodged inside.
“I am persevering because I am in a lot of pain because
three bullets are still lodged in my body,” he said.
Gichimu explained that he was not part of the demonstrations
but was caught in the line of fire when protesters fleeing police ran towards
the boda boda stage.
“I was at the boda boda stage when a crowd which was
running away from the police ran towards my direction.”
“I was shot by officers who sped off in a vehicle,”
he narrated.
Fellow riders rushed him to a hospital in Ruiru, but he was
later referred to Kiambu Level V Hospital for specialized treatment.
His lawyer, Patrick Kung’u, condemned the incident as
reckless police brutality.
“We thank God that they were rubber bullets, but that is
not to say it is excusable because my client was not a threat to the safety of
anyone.”
“There was no justification to shoot him at close range,”
he stated.
Gichimu is among 30 people injured during the protests, which also claimed four lives and saw hundreds arrested.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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