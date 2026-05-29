Former KTN Journalist, SADDIQUE SHABAN, raises an alarm over lack of passenger screening at JKIA amid Ebola scare, secretly records VIDEO

Friday, May 29, 2026 - Former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, has raised concerns over the lack of health screening measures at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) despite growing fears over the Ebola virus outbreak.
Shaban took to social media and shared a secretly recorded
video showing passengers freely moving through sections of the airport without
undergoing thorough health checks or screening procedures.
In the video, the outspoken journalist questions the level
of preparedness at the country’s main airport amid heightened regional concerns
over the deadly virus.
The video comes at a time when several African countries
have heightened surveillance and precautionary measures following reports of
Ebola cases in parts of the continent.
Watch the video>>> below
JKIA this morning.— Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) May 28, 2026
No port health officials.
No screening of passengers at all. https://t.co/NkFztwXmOC pic.twitter.com/DerUcItfcH
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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