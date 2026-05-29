Former KTN Journalist, SADDIQUE SHABAN, raises an alarm over lack of passenger screening at JKIA amid Ebola scare, secretly records VIDEO







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, has raised concerns over the lack of health screening measures at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) despite growing fears over the Ebola virus outbreak.

Shaban took to social media and shared a secretly recorded video showing passengers freely moving through sections of the airport without undergoing thorough health checks or screening procedures.

In the video, the outspoken journalist questions the level of preparedness at the country’s main airport amid heightened regional concerns over the deadly virus.

The video comes at a time when several African countries have heightened surveillance and precautionary measures following reports of Ebola cases in parts of the continent.

Watch the video>>> below

JKIA this morning.



No port health officials.



No screening of passengers at all. https://t.co/NkFztwXmOC pic.twitter.com/DerUcItfcH — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST