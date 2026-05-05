Former Health CS and WETANGULA’s alleged girlfriend, SUSAN NAKHUMICHA, turns into a worship leader in church as she woos voters (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - As campaigns gradually gain momentum ahead of the next General Elections, aspirants are increasingly adopting creative ways to connect with voters on the ground.

In Trans-Nzoia County, former Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha, has drawn attention after she was spotted leading a worship session in a local church.

The move is seen as part of her early efforts to endear herself to the electorate as she eyes the gubernatorial seat.

Nakhumicha, who has maintained a visible presence in grassroots activities, appeared comfortable in the role, joining worshippers in song and dance.

A section of social media users has accused her of hypocrisy, noting that politicians often use church platforms to seek votes and later disappear after getting into power.

Watch the video>>> below

As elections draw nearer, politicians are using all sorts of methods to woo voters. This is former Health CS Susan Nakhumicha in Trans-Nzoia County; she wants to be the next governor. pic.twitter.com/jx28v7AQza — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST