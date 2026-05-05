SHOCK as a PASTOR is found with a huge snake in the back of his car in Bungoma - Accused of witchcraft (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A bizarre incident unfolded in Bungoma County after a man said to be a pastor was found with a huge snake in the back of his car.

Members of the public reportedly grew suspicious of the pastor’s movements and decided to search his vehicle, where they discovered the snake.

The incident sparked tension in the area, with several pastors in the County distancing themselves from the man, claiming he is not known among their ranks.

Addressing the press, the pastors urged police to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book, noting that the incident was tainting the church’s image.

Watch the video>>> below

In Bungoma County, a bishop was found with a huge snake in the back of his car. Many residents are now saying that some pastors are using witchcraft to perform “miracles.” pic.twitter.com/jEczJ51dNr — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST