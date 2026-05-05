SHOCK as a PASTOR is found with a huge snake in the back of his car in Bungoma - Accused of witchcraft (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A bizarre incident unfolded in Bungoma County after a man said to be a pastor was found with a huge snake in the back of his car.
Members of the public reportedly grew suspicious of the
pastor’s movements and decided to search his vehicle, where they discovered the
snake.
The incident sparked tension in the area, with several
pastors in the County distancing themselves from the man, claiming he is not
known among their ranks.
Addressing the press, the pastors urged police to
investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book, noting that the incident
was tainting the church’s image.
Watch the video>>> below
In Bungoma County, a bishop was found with a huge snake in the back of his car. Many residents are now saying that some pastors are using witchcraft to perform “miracles.” pic.twitter.com/jEczJ51dNr— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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