‘Exposing the Kenyan people to death’ - GACHAGUA slams RUTO over US backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya







Friday, May 29, 2026 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has hit out at President William Ruto over the proposed establishment of a US‑backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 29th, Gachagua alleged that Ruto’s decision was reckless and driven by greed.

“While other nations are protecting their people against Health Pandemics, Kenya's William Ruto is exposing the Kenyan people to death.”

“What is greed? What is reckless? What is patriotism?” he posed.

The DCP Party leader welcomed conservatory orders issued by the High Court blocking the facility’s establishment.

“I salute and welcome the High Court of Kenya ruling on putting brakes on the evil scheme to establish an Ebola Center in our country, putting millions of lives at risk,” he stated.

He further applauded Kenyans and health professionals for speaking out against the project.

“Kenyans will not allow a desperate regime to endanger their lives after messing up the country through mismanagement, corruption, conflict of interest and state capture,” he added.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the conservatory orders on May 29th, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

The ruling restrained the Government from allowing entry of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola and barred the establishment of any quarantine or treatment facility pending further hearings.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026.

This comes after President Ruto held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, during which Rubio confirmed Washington’s plan to commit KSh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) towards Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

The controversy has sparked heated debate, with critics warning of health risks while Government officials defend the move as part of Kenya’s duty in global health security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST