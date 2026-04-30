DRAMA as MP KIMANI KURIA’s wife’s mpango wa kando blackmails her - Forced to silence him with money (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Molo Member of Parliament, Kimani Kuria’s wife, Winnie Mumbi, is reportedly living in fear after a man alleged to be her mpango wa kando began blackmailing her.

According to a source who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare, the man has been demanding money in exchange for his silence over their affair.

The source claims that Mumbi has been sending him cash in a desperate attempt to keep the matter private.

“She pays him to keep quiet,” the source alleged.

Kimani Kuria and his wife met while in campus and later got married in 2015 after six years of friendship.

However, it appears their marriage is rocked by infidelity.

See receipts shared with Edgar Obare and photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST