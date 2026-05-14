FILIPINO LADY exposes KALENJIN man KIPTOO who impregnated her and vanished in Qatar - The baby is a carbon copy of the dead-beat dad (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A Filipino woman living in Qatar has taken to TikTok to expose a Kenyan man identified as Martin Kiptoo, accusing him of impregnating her and later abandoning both her and their child.

The woman has been sharing photos and videos of the adorable baby alongside the alleged father, whom she claims previously worked as a CCTV security monitoring officer at a hotel in Qatar.

From the photos, many netizens noted the striking resemblance between the baby and the man, with some joking that there is no need for a DNA test.

Interestingly, after her story went viral, Kenyans on TikTok reportedly rallied behind her by sending money and gifts to help support the child.

She has since been posting videos of herself shopping for the baby while expressing gratitude to Kenyans for their generosity and support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST