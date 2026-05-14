Kenyan man recounts awkward moment his female doctor lover embarrassed him during ‘MECHI’ in viral tweet (LOOK)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A Kenyan man has sparked laughter on social media after recounting an embarrassing experience from the time he was dating a female doctor.

Taking to X, the tweep revealed that he once hooked up with a doctor who worked at the well-known Nairobi West Hospital.

However, things reportedly took an awkward turn during an intimate moment when the doctor allegedly told him that the medics who circumcised him had done a poor job.

“Kuna time niliteka dokii wa Nairobi West Hospital, kumtolea mrija akaniambia walinitahiri vibaya,” he tweeted.

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions and teasing him over the awkward encounter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST