Family Dispute! The husband of the KIKUYU gospel singer doused with petrol for tattooing RUTO’s face on her body causes drama at the mortuary (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Drama unfolded at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home after the husband of the late Kikuyu gospel singer, Rachel Wandeto, reportedly declined to issue a burial permit for her burial, which had been scheduled for today.

According to sources, Rachel’s family and her husband had reached an agreement on Wednesday evening to allow the burial to proceed.

However, the husband allegedly changed his mind on Thursday morning, throwing the entire burial arrangement into confusion.

Family members and mourners were left stranded at the funeral home despite preparations for the burial ceremony having already been completed.

Reports indicate that Wandeto’s family had earlier threatened to deny her husband the opportunity to bury her, claiming that he had not paid dowry.

The dispute reportedly emerged shortly after President William Ruto donated Ksh 1.6 million to the family following Wandeto’s death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST