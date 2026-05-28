Family Dispute! The husband of the KIKUYU gospel singer doused with petrol for tattooing RUTO’s face on her body causes drama at the mortuary (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 28,
2026 - Drama unfolded at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home after the husband
of the late Kikuyu gospel singer, Rachel Wandeto, reportedly declined to issue
a burial permit for her burial, which had been scheduled for today.
According to sources, Rachel’s family and her husband had
reached an agreement on Wednesday evening to allow the burial to proceed.
However, the husband allegedly changed his mind on Thursday
morning, throwing the entire burial arrangement into confusion.
Family members and mourners were left stranded at the
funeral home despite preparations for the burial ceremony having already been
completed.
Reports indicate that Wandeto’s family had earlier
threatened to deny her husband the opportunity to bury her, claiming that he
had not paid dowry.
The dispute reportedly emerged shortly after President William Ruto donated Ksh 1.6 million to the family following Wandeto’s death.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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