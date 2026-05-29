A heavily intoxicated Nairobi County driver nearly causes an accident while driving a truck - Confronted by furious members of the public (VIDEO)

Friday, May 29, 2026 - A driver employed by the Nairobi County Government narrowly escaped mob action after he was confronted by angry members of the public for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The driver, who was operating a County truck, is said to
have lost control of the vehicle and nearly hit a woman selling boiled eggs by
the roadside, sparking panic at the scene.
In a video circulating online, irate members of the public
are seen surrounding the vehicle and ordering the driver to step out
immediately.
The crowd can be heard demanding answers on why the driver
was operating a County vehicle, especially during a public holiday.
The driver appeared visibly disoriented and intoxicated as
the confrontation ensued.
Watch the video>>> below
Intoxicated Nairobi County driver pic.twitter.com/CbBZDEaf0c— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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