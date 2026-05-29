Tragedy as Kenyan Tech CEO, KENNETH KIPLAGAT, is found dead days after he was reported missing - His vehicle was found abandoned in Nakuru (PHOTO)







Friday, May 29, 2026 - The search for CEENET Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Toroitich Kiplabat, has ended in heartbreak after he was found dead in Gilgil on Thursday evening, more than a week after being reported missing.

Kiplagat went missing on May 20th, sparking widespread concern among family, friends, and colleagues.

His disappearance triggered appeals from leaders and the public for intensified investigations by security agencies.

Days later, his vehicle was discovered abandoned in Kapkures, Nakuru, and towed to the DCI offices as detectives began piecing together the mystery.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the circumstances surrounding his death.





The Kenyan DAILY POST